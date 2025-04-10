Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:16 10.04.2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

2 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine is ready to become a new participant and exporter of security, energy, critical resources and digital innovations in Europe.

"We are not a buffer zone, we are not a gray zone, we are a new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity. We must recognize the new reality: free trade no longer guarantees security, energy is no longer apolitical, and supply chains are no longer neutral. However, we believe that Europe can rediscover itself in this historical storm, and that Ukraine can become a new anchor of stability... Ukraine today is not just a battlefield, it is a field of opportunities. We are ready to become a new participant and exporter of security, energy, critical resources, and digital innovations," Shmyhal said at the Ukraine-EU business summit in Brussels on Thursday.

He stressed that this will be beneficial not only for the European Union, but also for European business, for which Ukraine is becoming a new place for profitable investments.

In particular, the Prime Minister stated that critical minerals are another sector where Ukraine invites European investments.

"Currently, the EU imports many of them from outside the continent, but Ukraine can help change this. European industry can provide a reliable source of raw materials here in Europe, laying the foundation for a new industrial revolution carried out in Europe," Shmyhal added.

Among other things, he noted the prospects for cooperation in reconstruction projects, the use of gas storage, renewable energy sources, agriculture and the IT sector.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasized that the war has become a catalyst for rapid innovation in Ukraine's defense industry.

"Europe needs rearmament and greater strategic defense autonomy - and Ukraine can become its industrial core. We invite European defense companies to cooperate. We offer qualified specialists, production facilities and strong investment incentives. The EU Defense Industrial Strategy and the EDIP program open new horizons for our cooperation. Next month, the second Ukraine-EU Defense Industry Forum will be held in Brussels, and we invite all interested European companies to participate," he said.

Tags: #shmyhal #business #summit

MORE ABOUT

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

17:15 08.04.2025
Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

17:52 31.03.2025
Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

21:03 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

19:49 27.03.2025
Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

20:35 21.03.2025
Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

20:44 20.03.2025
EU calls on Russia to end war

EU calls on Russia to end war

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

LATEST

It's important to take into account Ukraine's position on number of troops on its territory from Coalition of the Willing - Finnish defense minister

Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to participate in Ramstein meeting via video call

Yermak on Chinese citizens in Russian units: Beijing owes us explanation

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine, USA to launch technical consultations on minerals deal on April 11 in Washington

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

AD
AD