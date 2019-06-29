Facts

11:15 29.06.2019

Ukraine needs new constitution

1 min read
Ukraine needs new constitution

Leader of the Ukrainian Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko has said the country needs a new constitution.

"Ukraine needs a new Constitution," Tymoshenko said on the Ukraina television channel on Friday.

The current one is not working for the protection of human rights, she said.

The text of the Fundamental Law should be written by the public with "broad, large-scale debate, with the understanding of every comma and every letter," she said.

"Essentially, this should be a public agreement among all citizens and not the top-down rules that benefit officials and politicians," she said.

A new constitution should be adopted at a referendum, "not as a mere formality, but for real, so that people know what they spell out in that constitution and what they gain from it," she said.

Tags: #tymoshenko #ukraine #constitution
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:47 29.06.2019
Macron hoping for "Normandy-format" summit in July

Macron hoping for "Normandy-format" summit in July

11:33 29.06.2019
Russia did not offer to free Ukrainian sailors it captured, it's 'offer' was affront to justice

Russia did not offer to free Ukrainian sailors it captured, it's 'offer' was affront to justice

17:19 28.06.2019
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

16:09 28.06.2019
Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

13:15 28.06.2019
U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

12:08 28.06.2019
Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to know, respect, comply with Constitution, proposes flash mob, publish Constitution for children

Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to know, respect, comply with Constitution, proposes flash mob, publish Constitution for children

18:42 27.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

17:46 27.06.2019
Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

17:40 27.06.2019
Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

16:28 27.06.2019
Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

LATEST

Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

FM posts Russia's note, Ukraine's response on Ukrainian sailors in social network

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 37 attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD