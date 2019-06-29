Ukraine needs new constitution

Leader of the Ukrainian Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko has said the country needs a new constitution.

"Ukraine needs a new Constitution," Tymoshenko said on the Ukraina television channel on Friday.

The current one is not working for the protection of human rights, she said.

The text of the Fundamental Law should be written by the public with "broad, large-scale debate, with the understanding of every comma and every letter," she said.

"Essentially, this should be a public agreement among all citizens and not the top-down rules that benefit officials and politicians," she said.

A new constitution should be adopted at a referendum, "not as a mere formality, but for real, so that people know what they spell out in that constitution and what they gain from it," she said.