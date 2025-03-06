Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda proposes to set a specific date for Ukraine to join the European Union – January 1, 2030.

He voiced this idea on Thursday in Brussels, arriving at a special meeting of the European Council.

"For me, it is also important to support Ukraine politically, so I proposed to set up the orientational date for Ukraine's membership in the European Union, for example, 2030, January 1," the Lithuanian president said.

According to him, this will be "not a legal definition, but it will be our political commitment to set the path and to send very clear guidelines to our friends, Ukrainians, who need our support, and not only military, financial support, but also political support."