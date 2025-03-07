Facts

10:57 07.03.2025

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

2 min read

Britain will continue to supply intelligence to Ukraine, though the more limited capabilities on offer from London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the US earlier this week, The Guardian reported.

The UK will also continue to supply its analysis of the raw data, sources said on Thursday, though in line with normal intelligence practice it will not simply pass on US information obtained via long-established sharing arrangements between the two countries, the publication said, citing sources.

“They are not as far reaching as US capabilities, not at the same scale and not able to take their place,” a former Whitehall insider said. But they “will allow Ukraine to maintain some early warning from attack and a degree of deep strike capability into Russia.”

Reconnaissance data collected from satellites, ground stations, surveillance aircraft such as Rivet Joint, and even covertly deployed ground forces is accumulated and shared with Ukraine in conjunction with open source material to enable damaging deep missile and drone strikes into Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the US had banned the UK from sharing intelligence data received from the US with Ukraine.

The ban applies to organisations such as the British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Defence intelligence units.

Tags: #ukraine #intelligence #britain

