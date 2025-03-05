Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced during his address to Congress on Tuesday that he had received a message from the Ukrainian president about his readiness to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer … that his team is ready to work ‘under President Trump's strong leadership,’" said the president.

Trump also noted that the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to the United States for the assistance provided and is ready to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals "at any time convenient" for the United States. "I appreciate that he sent this letter," Trump added.

Before this, the US President noted that hundreds of billions of dollars were spent by the US on the war in Ukraine without any guarantees.