Facts

11:51 05.03.2025

Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible

1 min read
Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced during his address to Congress on Tuesday that he had received a message from the Ukrainian president about his readiness to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer … that his team is ready to work ‘under President Trump's strong leadership,’" said the president.

Trump also noted that the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to the United States for the assistance provided and is ready to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals "at any time convenient" for the United States. "I appreciate that he sent this letter," Trump added.

Before this, the US President noted that hundreds of billions of dollars were spent by the US on the war in Ukraine without any guarantees.

Tags: #negotiating #ukraine #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:06 05.03.2025
USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

11:43 05.03.2025
In his address to the nation, Trump reads out Zelenskyy's message - Ambassador Markarova

In his address to the nation, Trump reads out Zelenskyy's message - Ambassador Markarova

10:43 05.03.2025
Trump says he has signals from Russia about their alleged readiness for peace

Trump says he has signals from Russia about their alleged readiness for peace

18:16 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy: My team and I ready to work under of President Trump strong leadership

Zelenskyy: My team and I ready to work under of President Trump strong leadership

16:22 04.03.2025
Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

15:47 04.03.2025
European Commission does not comment on Trump's decision to stop aid to Ukraine, but assures of EU's unwavering support

European Commission does not comment on Trump's decision to stop aid to Ukraine, but assures of EU's unwavering support

14:16 04.03.2025
Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

11:47 04.03.2025
Trump suspends military aid to Ukraine – media

Trump suspends military aid to Ukraine – media

20:48 03.03.2025
Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

18:02 03.03.2025
Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

LATEST

Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

More than 7,000 bodies of Ukrainian defenders returned – Yusov

Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

Invaders lose 1,250 servicemen in past day

NATO foreign ministers to meet on April 3-4

AD