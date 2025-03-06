Polish Defense Minister announces delivery of 46th aid package for Ukraine, visit to Kyiv

Poland is starting the delivery of the 46th aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 200 million, Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

“At the moment, when we are meeting with Minister Umerov in Warsaw, Deputy Pawel Zalewski and his colleague are in Kyiv and are providing detailed information about the 46th donation, which is already starting its delivery. We are already starting the delivery of the 46th aid package to Ukraine for a total amount of about EUR 200 million,” he said at a briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Warsaw on Thursday.

Separately, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that 28,000 Ukrainian soldiers have almost completed their training on the territory of the Republic of Poland. He assured that Poland will continue to support Ukraine and will continue to provide logistical support and training to the soldiers.

As the minister noted, part of our today's talks was devoted to cooperation in the field of armaments, joint investments in Poland and Ukraine. He said that he was going to Kyiv with an economic mission of the Polish arms industry.

“I would like to thank you for such a very clear presentation of your proposal, and we agreed on the fastest responses,” Kosiniak-Kamysz added, emphasizing that Ukrainian industry and Polish industry “must act together and make joint investments.”

“This is not only for wartime, but it is also time to build your deterrence potential after the war, which is needed, which will not disappear anywhere,” the Minister of Defense noted.