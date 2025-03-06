Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledges the importance of the US suspension of support for Ukraine, but notes that Washington is not the only one providing Kyiv with important intelligence.

"Anything where the United States limits its support to Ukraine, whether it is money, military equipment or information, is serious. But it is not only the United States, for example, that provides Ukraine with important intelligence data. We and many other countries do the same. But anything that weakens Ukraine's position is bad, there is no doubt about that. And we do not know what exactly the United States is considering or has decided to reduce," he said before the start of an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

In response to a clarifying question, Kristersson added that "we don't know exactly what Ukraine can't get from the US right now."

"But my conclusion is the same: it is bad to restrict Ukraine's access to information that they need to protect themselves from terrorists. That is obvious," he said.

Kristersson also noted that "for us, in the end, it is about Sweden's security in a situation where Ukraine is vulnerable and we may be vulnerable."