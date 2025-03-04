Economy

14:16 04.03.2025

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

1 min read
Ukraine has more than UAH 126 billion in its treasury account as of March 3, as well as $40.3 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The treasury account also contains foreign currency. In fact, the budget execution for the first two months is plus more than UAH 2 billion, that is, we are filling our budget for January and February, and customs and tax authorities have fulfilled the plan," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Shmyhal said that he reported this information about the sufficiency of financial resources and the possibility of financing the state budget deficit of $38 billion in 2025 at the meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Tags: #ukraine #reserves #budget

