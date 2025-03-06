Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever does not rule out that the country will supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine for spare parts this year, and combat-ready F-16s could probably be delivered as early as 2026.

"We will deliver the F-16. There is a delay with that because there is a delay with the delivery of the F-35 due to technical issues, so it is being pushed back a little bit," he said before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Wever also commented on statements in some media outlets that Belgium would not deliver the F-16s until 2028.

"We will do this as soon as possible. We are already training pilots. There are also mechanics. We will provide spare parts. And I do not rule out that F-16s will go to Ukraine this year, but it will be more for spare parts. But next year we will also deliver aircraft that will be ready for operation," he said.