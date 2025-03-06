Facts

21:00 06.03.2025

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

1 min read
Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever does not rule out that the country will supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine for spare parts this year, and combat-ready F-16s could probably be delivered as early as 2026.

"We will deliver the F-16. There is a delay with that because there is a delay with the delivery of the F-35 due to technical issues, so it is being pushed back a little bit," he said before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Wever also commented on statements in some media outlets that Belgium would not deliver the F-16s until 2028.

"We will do this as soon as possible. We are already training pilots. There are also mechanics. We will provide spare parts. And I do not rule out that F-16s will go to Ukraine this year, but it will be more for spare parts. But next year we will also deliver aircraft that will be ready for operation," he said.

Tags: #belgium #ukraine #planes #stance

MORE ABOUT

15:54 06.03.2025
Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

15:36 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

15:02 06.03.2025
Polish Defense Minister announces delivery of 46th aid package for Ukraine, visit to Kyiv

Polish Defense Minister announces delivery of 46th aid package for Ukraine, visit to Kyiv

14:39 06.03.2025
Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

11:39 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

20:01 05.03.2025
Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

11:51 05.03.2025
Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible

Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible

19:20 04.03.2025
Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

14:16 04.03.2025
Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

19:58 03.03.2025
Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

HOT NEWS

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

LATEST

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Energoatom signs agreement with French Orano on uranium enrichment for Ukrainian NPPs until 2040

AD