Facts

20:01 05.03.2025

Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

1 min read
Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Australia has contributed an additional EUR 6 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing Australia's total contribution to the fund to about EUR 18 million.

"The Australian government's funds will be allocated to key urgent needs of the Ukrainian energy sector," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simonson at the Energy Community Secretariat.

Currently, the partners' announced contributions to the Fund amount to over EUR 1 billion. The Fund's donors include the public and private sectors from over 30 countries, including EU member states, the UK and the US, as well as international and regional organizations.

During its operation, the Fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, enabling Ukrainian energy professionals to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new facilities.

Tags: #australia #ukraine #energy #contribution

MORE ABOUT

11:51 05.03.2025
Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible

Trump: Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table as soon as possible

14:16 04.03.2025
Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

09:39 04.03.2025
Energy infrastructure in Odesa damaged by enemy attacks, emergency power outages implemented – authorities

Energy infrastructure in Odesa damaged by enemy attacks, emergency power outages implemented – authorities

09:55 03.03.2025
United States to be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine ready for peace – Rubio

United States to be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine ready for peace – Rubio

09:16 03.03.2025
Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

16:56 01.03.2025
Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

16:47 01.03.2025
Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

16:02 01.03.2025
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

14:47 01.03.2025
Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

14:41 01.03.2025
New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Waltz on suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine: Reviewing everything related to our security relations

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

LATEST

Interior Ministry: 70,000 cases of missing persons do not mean that many bodies of Ukrainians are with enemy

Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

Zelenskyy calls on Pension Fund to help pensioners in case of questions about additional payments

USA to consider resuming aid to Ukraine on condition of peace talks, confidence-building

Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Number of persons extradited to Ukraine increases significantly in 2024 – Justice Ministry

Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Yermak, Volz agree on meeting of negotiating teams in near future

Ukraine gradually returning to negotiation process with USA – MP Klymenko

AD