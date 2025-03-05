Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Australia has contributed an additional EUR 6 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing Australia's total contribution to the fund to about EUR 18 million.

"The Australian government's funds will be allocated to key urgent needs of the Ukrainian energy sector," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simonson at the Energy Community Secretariat.

Currently, the partners' announced contributions to the Fund amount to over EUR 1 billion. The Fund's donors include the public and private sectors from over 30 countries, including EU member states, the UK and the US, as well as international and regional organizations.

During its operation, the Fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, enabling Ukrainian energy professionals to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new facilities.