Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

US President Donald Trump said that it is easier for him to deal with Russia on achieving peace in Ukraine because, according to him, Russia "has all the cards."

"Right now they (Russia) are bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. But they (Russia) have all the cards," Trump said at a press conference in Washington on Friday.

Speaking about the shelling of Ukraine by Russia, he said that Vladimir Putin "is doing what anyone else would do" in a war situation. "I think he wants it to stop and be resolved," Trump said.

"In terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier to dealing with Russia, which is surprising, but they have the cards. They can do it, we're trying to help them. And Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a job done," he added.

Asked if he believed Vladimir Putin when he said he wanted peace, Trump said: "Yes... I believe him."

Earlier on Friday, Trump reportedly expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to attack Ukraine while the United States is working to broker peace talks between the countries, and threatened to impose new sanctions if they don't stop.