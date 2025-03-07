Facts

20:19 07.03.2025

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

2 min read
Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

US President Donald Trump said that it is easier for him to deal with Russia on achieving peace in Ukraine because, according to him, Russia "has all the cards."

"Right now they (Russia) are bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. But they (Russia) have all the cards," Trump said at a press conference in Washington on Friday.

Speaking about the shelling of Ukraine by Russia, he said that Vladimir Putin "is doing what anyone else would do" in a war situation. "I think he wants it to stop and be resolved," Trump said.

"In terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier to dealing with Russia, which is surprising, but they have the cards. They can do it, we're trying to help them. And Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a job done," he added.

Asked if he believed Vladimir Putin when he said he wanted peace, Trump said: "Yes... I believe him."

Earlier on Friday, Trump reportedly expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to attack Ukraine while the United States is working to broker peace talks between the countries, and threatened to impose new sanctions if they don't stop.

Tags: #ukraine #russia #war #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:54 07.03.2025
USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

20:32 07.03.2025
Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

19:58 07.03.2025
Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

19:33 07.03.2025
By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

10:57 07.03.2025
UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

09:16 07.03.2025
Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

21:29 06.03.2025
New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

21:00 06.03.2025
Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

20:46 06.03.2025
Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

15:54 06.03.2025
Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

US officials say offensive aid to Ukraine cut, but defensive one continues

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

Ukraine, France approve 19 projects to restore critical infrastructure within EUR 200 mln agreement

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

Orbán promises to put issue of Ukraine's membership in EU to referendum in Hungary

KIIS: Level of trust in Zelenskyy amid aggravation of relations with the Trump administration increases to 68%

AD