ICRC sends more than 300 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas uncontrolled territory

"Sixteen trucks sent by the International Committee of the Red Cross have passed through the Novotroyitske checkpoint and entered the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Food and kits and construction materials weighing 311 tonnes are being delivered to residents of Donbas," the press service of Ukraine's State Border Service said on Thursday morning.