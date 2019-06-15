Merkel on June 18 to discuss Minsk agreements with Zelensky

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on June 18 will discuss Minsk agreements and reforms in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, official representative of the German government Ulrike Demmer has said.

"During the working lunch, politicians will talk about bilateral relations, the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the conflict in the east of Ukraine and the reform process. Then a press conference will be held," Demmer told reporters on Friday.

According to her, for Germany the "Minsk process" to settle the situation in Ukraine is very important.

"You know how important the Minsk process is to us," she said. Despite the fact that work within the framework of the format at different levels is ongoing, Demmer did not specify the dates of the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four or a meeting of foreign ministers.

"Work under the Normandy Four is under way, and I cannot tell you about specific events now," the spokeswoman for the German government said.

Zelensky will also meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Germany.