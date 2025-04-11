Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who arrived in Brussels for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, announced new military assistance for Kyiv.

"I emphasize that we will provide four more IRIS-T systems, including missiles. So, this is the best news of the day, which is accompanied by information that we have also provided another 30 missiles for Patriot systems," he said during a conversation with journalists before the start of the meeting in the Ramstein format.

In particular, the assistance includes four additional IRIS-T systems plus 300 guided missiles; 120 MANPADS; 300 reconnaissance drones, 25 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 15 Leopard tanks, 14 artillery systems, 100 ground surveillance radars and 100,000 more artillery ammunition, etc.

"Our reliable support continues. Yesterday I was able to announce that in the last few days we have been able to provide 30 additional Patriot guided missiles from our own reserves for the Patriot systems that we have already delivered to Ukraine," Pistorius emphasized.

He also noted the importance of coalitions of forces and capabilities, within the framework of which partners help Ukraine "build forces and capabilities both now and for the post-war period."

"Germany has now formed the ninth coalition, which has been joined by ten partners to date, which deals with the very important and increasingly important area, that is ​​electronic warfare. This includes, for example, protecting and strengthening our own communications, reconnaissance and disrupting enemy communications and, last but not least, protecting against drones," the minister said.