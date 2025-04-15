Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 15.04.2025

Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

1 min read
Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is cautious about the possibility of supplying Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, Tagesschau reports.

"I don't know of any European partner with such a system. So coordination is a bit of tricky matter," the SPD politician said at a party event in Hanover, referring to CDU leader Friedrich Merz's statement that he wanted to make the delivery dependent on agreement with European coordination, the Tagesschau reported.

Pistorius also denied claims that he had always been in favor of such arms aid: "I never said that." While there are good arguments in favor of delivering the Taurus, he said, there are also "many arguments, good arguments against it." Only some of these, he noted, can be discussed publicly.

According to media reports, Pistorius will retain his position in Merz's government.

As reported, CDU leader Merz supports the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Merz recently said the transfer of such missiles must be "agreed with partners."

Previously, the German authorities categorically refused such military aid.

Ukraine received long-range missiles only from Britain, France, and the United States.

Tags: #germany #pistorius

MORE ABOUT

17:15 12.04.2025
Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

16:02 11.04.2025
Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

11:03 11.04.2025
Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

20:10 10.04.2025
Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

14:40 02.04.2025
Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

10:41 02.04.2025
Germany's support will amount to EUR 7 bln – Zelenskyy

Germany's support will amount to EUR 7 bln – Zelenskyy

20:44 01.04.2025
Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

10:24 01.04.2025
German FM Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

German FM Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

20:26 21.03.2025
New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

19:53 21.03.2025
German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

LATEST

Bulgaria's sale of equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP will be suspended - Deputy PM Zafirov

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

Verkhovna Rada adopts law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

Communities affected by war will receive over $190 mln in aid from partners – Ministry of Development

AD
AD