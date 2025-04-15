Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is cautious about the possibility of supplying Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, Tagesschau reports.

"I don't know of any European partner with such a system. So coordination is a bit of tricky matter," the SPD politician said at a party event in Hanover, referring to CDU leader Friedrich Merz's statement that he wanted to make the delivery dependent on agreement with European coordination, the Tagesschau reported.

Pistorius also denied claims that he had always been in favor of such arms aid: "I never said that." While there are good arguments in favor of delivering the Taurus, he said, there are also "many arguments, good arguments against it." Only some of these, he noted, can be discussed publicly.

According to media reports, Pistorius will retain his position in Merz's government.

As reported, CDU leader Merz supports the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Merz recently said the transfer of such missiles must be "agreed with partners."

Previously, the German authorities categorically refused such military aid.

Ukraine received long-range missiles only from Britain, France, and the United States.