The second president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, will again lead the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas, its first meeting is scheduled for June 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The first meeting of the TCG, headed by ... Leonid Danylovych Kuchma, will take place on June 5," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.