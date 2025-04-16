Govt implements principle of ‘russia will pay,’ forms intl compensation mechanism – Shmyhal

The Government has created conditions for the launch of the System for Recording Non-Material Damage, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a Cabinet meeting on 15 April.

“This primarily concerns the killings of civilians by Russians, those missing under special circumstances, the loss of parents by children, and harm caused by internal displacement. The system will be integrated with other registers and databases and will be managed by the Ministry of Social Policy,” Shmyhal noted.

According to Shmyhal, efforts are underway to ensure all 45 categories of the Register of Damage are available by the end of the year.

“We are consistently implementing the principle of ‘russia will pay’. We are establishing an international compensation mechanism, within which the Register of Damage is already operational. Nine categories are open for Ukrainians to submit claims,” he stated.