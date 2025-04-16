Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 16.04.2025

Govt implements principle of ‘russia will pay,’ forms intl compensation mechanism – Shmyhal

1 min read
Govt implements principle of ‘russia will pay,’ forms intl compensation mechanism – Shmyhal

The Government has created conditions for the launch of the System for Recording Non-Material Damage, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a Cabinet meeting on 15 April.

“This primarily concerns the killings of civilians by Russians, those missing under special circumstances, the loss of parents by children, and harm caused by internal displacement. The system will be integrated with other registers and databases and will be managed by the Ministry of Social Policy,” Shmyhal noted.

According to Shmyhal, efforts are underway to ensure all 45 categories of the Register of Damage are available by the end of the year.

“We are consistently implementing the principle of ‘russia will pay’. We are establishing an international compensation mechanism, within which the Register of Damage is already operational. Nine categories are open for Ukrainians to submit claims,” he stated.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

09:13 15.04.2025
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

20:43 14.04.2025
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

17:45 11.04.2025
PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

16:59 11.04.2025
Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

19:52 10.04.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

14:16 10.04.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

17:15 08.04.2025
Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

AD
AD