10:25 16.04.2025

Rubio, Witkoff to visit France this week for talks on Ukraine, Iran, trade – media

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy tasked with ending the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, are expected to travel to Paris later this week, Politico wrote on Wednesday, citing its own sources familiar with preparations for the trip.

“Witkoff is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron while Rubio will speak with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot … The two sides will discuss Ukraine, Iran and trade relations in the wake of Trump’s tariff threats,” the message reads.

The ezine notes that the trip marks the first time high-level American dignitaries have traveled to France since U.S. Vice-President JD Vance attended a summit on artificial intelligence in February.

“Tariffs are expected to be high on the agenda. Last week, Macron said Trump’s move to suspend his most punishing tariffs for 90 days offers only a ‘fragile’ pause in tensions,” the publication says.

After Paris, Rubio will head to Africa, according to an unnamed U.S. official.

