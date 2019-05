Zelensky submits draft law for providing voting rights to military servicemen in Rada elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted draft law No. 10356 to parliament on amendments to the law on parliamentary elections. The changes relate to "ensuring voting rights of military servicemen."

The measure was registered in parliament on Friday, May 31, as urgent.

The text of the bill is not available.

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled for July 21, 2019.