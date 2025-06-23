Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 23.06.2025

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war



Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should take part in the presidential elections, which will be scheduled after the end of the war in Ukraine, is convinced by the head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak said.

"I think that he should run because he is the best president that my country has seen in the years of its independence," Yermak said in an interview with The Times published on Monday.

He called Zelenskyy "a democrat" and promised that elections in Ukraine would be held as soon as "the opportunity arises" and martial law is lifted.

At the same time, Yermak called Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's accusations against Zelenskyy "nonsense," said that he admires Klitschko as a "great athlete" and that his freedom to criticize the government testifies to Ukraine's commitment to democracy.

Tags: #yermak #zelenskyy #elections

