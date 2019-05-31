Meeting of state leaders of Normandy format may be held in mid-July – Danyliuk

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that the meeting of the leaders of the participating countries of the Normandy format to resolve the situation in Donbas could take place in mid-July.

"Today the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Foreign Ministers of France and Germany took place, where 90% of the time was devoted for discussion of the Minsk process. We will continue such an active dialogue and will be getting ready for a meeting in the Normandy format. This could happen somewhere in mid-July, there is such a plan," he said on the Pravo na Vladu (Righ to Power) program on 1 + 1 TV channel on Thursday.

Danyliuk also noted that a composition of representatives from Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group will be appointed in the near future.