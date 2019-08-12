Facts

10:31 12.08.2019

NSDC defines reform model for Ukroboronprom, reaches consent on state concern audit

Participants in the coordination council on reforming the military-industrial complex, which was chaired by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk, have defined a model for reforming state-run Concern Ukroboronprom and achieved consent to conduct its comprehensive audit.

"Following the meeting, the participants made decision on a state body that should act as a shareholder of the Ukroboronprom group of companies, the structure and principles of formation and operation of the supervisory board, the development of a marketing strategy and sales system at Ukroboronprom. In addition, they achieved consent on the issue of conducting a comprehensive audit of the concern," the NSDC's press service said.

"Ukroboronprom should become an example of an effective system of state company management. Given the specifics, this should be business with a clear main mission – providing Ukrainian military with everything necessary," Danyliuk said.

The meeting was attended by the members of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom group of companies, the director general of the concern, advisers to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and NSDC employees. In addition, the U.S. government was represented by Donald Winter, the U.S. senior adviser on the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, William Taylor, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, and the members of the U.S. embassy and defense departments.

Danyliuk thanked Winter and the U.S. government for providing qualified expert assistance in reforming the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

