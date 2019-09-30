Facts

17:08 30.09.2019

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an order to dismiss Okeksandr Danyliuk from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This follows from order No.724/2019 posted on the president's website.

On September 27, it was reported that Danyliuk tendered his resignation.

"Regarding information on the resignation of Oleksandr Danyliuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, we announce: A corresponding statement of resignation was made by Oleksandr Danyliuk addressed to the President of Ukraine before the start of Volodymyr Zelensky's working visit to the United States to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The president will consider it after his return to Kyiv," the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.

"I confirm reports about my resignation. I'll continue working pending the president's decision," Danyliuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Several media outlets reported earlier on Friday that Danyliuk had tendered his resignation as secretary of Ukraine's NSDC. These reports also cited unnamed sources as saying that Danyliuk could become Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, or to the United States.

Danyliuk himself said on Facebook in response to this suggestion: "Are there any other ideas regarding my employment?"

Danyliuk was appointed by then-President Petro Poroshenko as his representative to the government on July 17, 2014. He became deputy chief of the presidential administration on September 25, 2015.

In April 2016, Danyliuk was appointed Ukraine's finance minister. He was relieved of these duties in June 2018.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #danyliuk
Interfax-Ukraine
