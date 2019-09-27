Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk wrote a resignation letter, the Office of the President of Ukraine has confirmed.

"Regarding information on the resignation of Oleksandr Danyliuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, we announce: A corresponding statement of resignation was made by Oleksandr Danyliuk addressed to the President of Ukraine before the start of Volodymyr Zelensky's working visit to the United States to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The president will consider it after his return to Kyiv," the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.