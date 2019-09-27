Facts

14:12 27.09.2019

Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

1 min read
Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk wrote a resignation letter, the Office of the President of Ukraine has confirmed.

"Regarding information on the resignation of Oleksandr Danyliuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, we announce: A corresponding statement of resignation was made by Oleksandr Danyliuk addressed to the President of Ukraine before the start of Volodymyr Zelensky's working visit to the United States to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The president will consider it after his return to Kyiv," the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.

Tags: #nsdc #danyliuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 23.09.2019
Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

11:38 09.09.2019
Ukraine's defense ministry to become shareholder in Ukroboronprom – NSDC secretary

Ukraine's defense ministry to become shareholder in Ukroboronprom – NSDC secretary

18:47 02.09.2019
NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

11:40 27.08.2019
Special commission will be set up transparently selecting staff of Financial Investigations Service – NSDC

Special commission will be set up transparently selecting staff of Financial Investigations Service – NSDC

13:48 20.08.2019
President's team, business to discuss setting up financial investigations service on Aug 22 – EBA

President's team, business to discuss setting up financial investigations service on Aug 22 – EBA

10:53 14.08.2019
Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

16:50 13.08.2019
Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

12:12 12.08.2019
Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

10:31 12.08.2019
NSDC defines reform model for Ukroboronprom, reaches consent on state concern audit

NSDC defines reform model for Ukroboronprom, reaches consent on state concern audit

16:42 03.08.2019
Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Funded pension system won't be introduced in Ukraine in short term

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

LATEST

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

Police detachment from Israel arrives in Uman to help ensure order during Jewish New Year

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

Kuchma on current Rada: I believe parliament will justify people's unprecedented confidence

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Funded pension system won't be introduced in Ukraine in short term

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD