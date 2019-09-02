Facts

18:47 02.09.2019

NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has discussed cooperation, intensification of cooperation in the energy sphere with representatives of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, in particular, with the purpose of enhancing the level of nuclear and energy security.

According to a posting on the official website of the NSDC, the meeting was held on Monday.

The implementation of projects to integrate the Ukrainian and European power grids, as well as attracting the latest technologies to increase the stability of the energy system of Ukraine were determined the priority area of cooperation.

