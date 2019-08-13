Facts

16:50 13.08.2019

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

2 min read
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk, Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov, NSDC specialists and Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka have met with the representatives of the International Advisory Group (IAG), during which discussed current security issues, in particular, the reform of the SBU.

The NSDC office said participants in the IAG, which include representatives of the European Union, the EU advisory mission (EUAM), NATO and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, expressed support for the position of Ukrainian authorities on the need for an urgent reform of the Security Service of Ukraine in compliance with the stages of this process.

The NSDC secretary stressed that the working group is constantly working on the bills that will regulate the process of reforming the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

"At the next meeting of the expert group, they will discuss the concept of reforming the SBU and the relevant legislative developments," he said.

Danyliuk also noted that the reform of the Security Service of Ukraine is the requirement of the law of Ukraine on the national security, the main purpose of which is to strengthen the key functions of the Security Service, in particular, counterintelligence.

"This is teamwork. We act as one team on behalf of the president of Ukraine," he stressed.

Tags: #danyliuk #riaboshapka #sbu #bakanov
