Economy

13:48 20.08.2019

President's team, business to discuss setting up financial investigations service on Aug 22 – EBA

1 min read
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk, financial policy expert and newly elected MP from the Servant of the People Party Danylo Getmantsev, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ruslan Riaboshapka and Head of the State Tax Service Serhiy Verlanov will meet with representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) regarding setting up the Financial Investigations Service.

According to the EBA, during the discussion the issues of the draft law on the Financial Investigations Service, its structure, subordination, approaches to work and instruments will be raised.

The event will take place at the InterContinental Kyiv hotel at 09:00 on August 22.

