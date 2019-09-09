Ukraine's defense ministry to become shareholder in Ukroboronprom – NSDC secretary

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine will act as shareholder in the Ukroboronprom state concern, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"Now, the shareholder is the Cabinet of Ministers. My position is that the Cabinet of Ministers cannot be a shareholder. One of the ministries must be a shareholder. The Defense Ministry is the best option that we have spoken. This option also provides an appropriate connection with the president," Danyliuk said in an interview with Radio Liberty on Sunday.

Danyliuk also said that the enterprise is waiting for optimization.

"Now a new manager has been appointed, so now he is forming a new team that understands how to build processes. There will be very serious optimization. Ukroboronprom will work in the interests of the state. Regarding the old idea to liquidate it or not, there are state-owned enterprises, after all, what is not working needs to be eliminated, but what is left will be the core of the new Ukroboronprom," he said.