15:44 23.09.2019

Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk held a meeting with the Canadian delegation on the evaluation and support of implementing reforms in security and defense of Ukraine headed by Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Roman Vashchuk.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state of implementing reforms of Ukraine's security agencies, in particular, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, as well as the reform of the Ukroboronprom state-concern, said NSDC's press service on Monday.

Moreover, Danyliuk said that due to the planned significant changes, the NSDC of Ukraine will become a leading state institution to develop concepts of national security in all spheres, as well as coordinate the work of other state bodies and oversee the implementation of national security decisions.

"First of all, we need to move away from the model of situational response to threats. It is crucial to systematically analyze and predict potential crises. For this purpose we are already working on a strategy that would comprehensively respond to the key modern challenges," secretary said.

Representatives of the delegation, in turn, shared their experience of reforming security structures in Canada.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the implementation of reforms in Ukraine's security and defense sector.

