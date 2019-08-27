Special commission will be set up transparently selecting staff of Financial Investigations Service – NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has defined as a priority the creation of the Financial Investigations Service to reveal and prevent crimes against state interests in the financial sector, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The service will have the right to conduct operational investigative activities carried out after careful analytical work," Danyliuk said during a meeting on the preparation of the draft law on the Service of Financial Investigations.

According to the NSDC press service, the agency will prevent crimes in the financial sphere, in particular, it will identify, suppress, disclose and conduct pretrial investigation into crimes against the interests of the state in the financial sphere and related fields, as well as reveal systemic factors that lead to economic crime and committing such crimes.

This will contribute, in particular, to the growth of investment attractiveness of Ukraine, Danyliuk said.