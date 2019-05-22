Facts

09:44 22.05.2019

Ukraine's economic development, achievement of peace among our priorities

1 min read
Ukraine's economic development, achievement of peace among our priorities

Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan has said that economic development and the achievement of peace are among the priorities of President Volodymyr Zelensky's team.

"We all understood that the demand of society is not language, faith and army. The demand of society is economy and peace. Therefore, going under these slogans, we, of course, will be achieving priorities for the development of Ukraine, its economy," he said on the 112.Ukraine TV channel on Tuesday evening.

Bohdan believes that if the conflict in Donbas ends and a peaceful settlement is reached, then, for example, the value of Ukraine as a transit state should increase many-fold.

"But the economy is the result of the cessation of war and the establishment of a peaceful situation, so these priorities are extremely important for us now," he said.

Tags: #economic_development #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:34 22.05.2019
Eight Ukrainian soldiers near Novotroitske detained by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Eight Ukrainian soldiers near Novotroitske detained by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

11:06 22.05.2019
IMF mission continues working in Ukraine

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine

10:48 22.05.2019
Zelensky appoints Gerus as his representative in Cabinet

Zelensky appoints Gerus as his representative in Cabinet

10:00 22.05.2019
Zelensky meets with representatives of Ukrainian World Congress

Zelensky meets with representatives of Ukrainian World Congress

18:12 21.05.2019
Zelensky requests Parubiy to convene extraordinary meeting on May 22 for introducing changes to law on parliamentary election

Zelensky requests Parubiy to convene extraordinary meeting on May 22 for introducing changes to law on parliamentary election

18:12 21.05.2019
Zelensky dissolves 8th convocation Rada, appoints extraordinary parliamentary elections for July 21

Zelensky dissolves 8th convocation Rada, appoints extraordinary parliamentary elections for July 21

15:54 21.05.2019
Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

15:44 21.05.2019
Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

13:20 21.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

11:02 21.05.2019
Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Eight Ukrainian soldiers near Novotroitske detained by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine

Zelensky appoints Gerus as his representative in Cabinet

Zelensky requests Parubiy to convene extraordinary meeting on May 22 for introducing changes to law on parliamentary election

Zelensky dissolves 8th convocation Rada, appoints extraordinary parliamentary elections for July 21

LATEST

Restoration and construction of the “Beit Kadishin” memorial complex in Chernivtsi is planned to be completed within five years – Andrey Adamovskiy

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Putin to congratulate Zelensky on success in normalizing relations with Russia, settling Donbas crisis

Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

Ex-Presidential Administration Dpty Head Portnov announces legal campaign against Poroshenko, his entourage

Zelensky says cease-fire in Donbas is first priority

U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

Poltorak to step down as Ukrainian defense minister

Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

Resumption of obligatory personal vehicle inspection not to improve their safety, resume corruption schemes – lawyers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD