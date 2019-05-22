Ukraine's economic development, achievement of peace among our priorities

Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan has said that economic development and the achievement of peace are among the priorities of President Volodymyr Zelensky's team.

"We all understood that the demand of society is not language, faith and army. The demand of society is economy and peace. Therefore, going under these slogans, we, of course, will be achieving priorities for the development of Ukraine, its economy," he said on the 112.Ukraine TV channel on Tuesday evening.

Bohdan believes that if the conflict in Donbas ends and a peaceful settlement is reached, then, for example, the value of Ukraine as a transit state should increase many-fold.

"But the economy is the result of the cessation of war and the establishment of a peaceful situation, so these priorities are extremely important for us now," he said.