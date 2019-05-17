Facts

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

After his inauguration, Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky will have the opportunity to terminate early the powers of the Verkhovna Rada and call early parliamentary elections, said President Petro Poroshenko's representative to parliament Iryna Lutsenko.

"Does this mean that President Zelensky can still dissolve parliament? Yes, it does," she said, addressing journalists on the sidelines of the parliament on Friday, commenting on the exit from the coalition of the People's Front faction.

At the same time, she added that the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party is ready for both regular and extraordinary parliamentary elections.

