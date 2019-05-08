Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov has met with His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has reported.

"During the meeting, the two discussed the importance of military chaplains to strengthen the spiritual and patriotic foundations of the Ukrainian army. The parties paid particular attention to the necessity to adopt the Law of Ukraine "On military chaplain service," which should be considered the next plenary week, and discussed its main provisions," the NSDC said on its official website on Tuesday.

According to the NSDC Secretary and the Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the activity of military chaplains that are close to the soldiers should be legislatively regulated in order to provide them with conditions of service and social guarantees.