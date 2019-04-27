Tymoshenko: president should be allowed to fulfill his powers as defined by Constitution

The leader of the Batkivschyna Party, MP Yulia Tymoshenko is convinced that the idea to revise the powers of the president proposed in the draft law initiated by Samopomich contradicts the Constitution.

"In my opinion, the bill proposed by Samopomich contradicts the Constitution. In addition, the country was bored with political intrigue, dragging of power and attempts to change the rules during the game. People are waiting for changes in their lives, actions and results," Tymoshenko said on Facebook

According to her, the powers of the president are clearly defined by the Constitution. And we must allow the elected head of state to do his job, she added.