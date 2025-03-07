Facts

19:58 07.03.2025

Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

1 min read
Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

Former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton sharply criticized the current approach of the head of state to the Russian-Ukrainian war, calling it a manifestation of weakness.

In his post on Platform X on Friday, Bolton emphasized that Trump's policy is directly opposite to the philosophy of President Ronald Reagan, who adhered to the principle of "peace through strength."

"The President has made one concession after another to the Kremlin. This is not strength, this is weakness," Bolton said, emphasizing that the United States' security interests in Europe are existentially important, much more important than just a matter of annual reporting.

Bolton also called on all allies, including the United States, to increase defense spending, as this is critical to ensuring stability and security in Europe.

As reported, earlier on Friday, Trump expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to attack Ukraine while the United States is working to mediate peace talks between the countries, and threatened to impose new sanctions if they do not stop.

 

Tags: #president #russia #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:54 07.03.2025
USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

20:32 07.03.2025
Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

20:19 07.03.2025
Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

19:33 07.03.2025
By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

21:29 06.03.2025
New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

20:46 06.03.2025
Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

20:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

20:17 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

11:41 06.03.2025
Macron: Today we can no longer take Russia at its word

Macron: Today we can no longer take Russia at its word

11:36 06.03.2025
Macron: I want to believe that USA to remain on our side, but we must be ready if not

Macron: I want to believe that USA to remain on our side, but we must be ready if not

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

US officials say offensive aid to Ukraine cut, but defensive one continues

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

Ukraine, France approve 19 projects to restore critical infrastructure within EUR 200 mln agreement

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

Orbán promises to put issue of Ukraine's membership in EU to referendum in Hungary

KIIS: Level of trust in Zelenskyy amid aggravation of relations with the Trump administration increases to 68%

AD