Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

Former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton sharply criticized the current approach of the head of state to the Russian-Ukrainian war, calling it a manifestation of weakness.

In his post on Platform X on Friday, Bolton emphasized that Trump's policy is directly opposite to the philosophy of President Ronald Reagan, who adhered to the principle of "peace through strength."

"The President has made one concession after another to the Kremlin. This is not strength, this is weakness," Bolton said, emphasizing that the United States' security interests in Europe are existentially important, much more important than just a matter of annual reporting.

Bolton also called on all allies, including the United States, to increase defense spending, as this is critical to ensuring stability and security in Europe.

As reported, earlier on Friday, Trump expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to attack Ukraine while the United States is working to mediate peace talks between the countries, and threatened to impose new sanctions if they do not stop.