Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Brussels with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and congratulated him on his recent inauguration.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed further assistance in humanitarian demining, restoration of energy infrastructure, construction of shelters in schools and kindergartens, and support for the Food from Ukraine initiative," reads the report on the presidential website.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Chancellor of Austria to pay a visit to Ukraine.