Facts

14:36 03.04.2019

Zelensky's team issues 'demands' to Poroshenko, including law on elections, work of NACP, HACC

The team of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky expects incumbent President Petro Poroshenko to act on several issues prior to 'leaving office at the end of his term."

Zelensky's team said on Facebook, "We attentively studied the statement of Ukrainian President Poroshenko in which he says he heard the voices of young people, who voted against him."

The post continues with a list of 'demands' to Ukraine's head of state.

"We demand that, before the expiration of his term as Ukraine's president, he, through the parliamentary majority controlled by him, as well as the heads of law enforcement agencies, adopt a law abolishing income and expenditure declarations for public activists, restart the work of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) by reforming the composition of this agency with international participation experts and the introduction of an external audit of its activities, ensure the adoption of an electoral law to introduce a proportional system with open lists for the next parliamentary elections," the statement says.

The demands include issuing acts on the appointment of judges and ensuring the adoption of measures that will help unlock the start of work of the Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), withdrawing the president's draft bill on the criminalization of illicit enrichment and instructing the coalition (of parliamentary factions in parliament) to support the draft law developed with the participation of international experts.

The Zelensky team also demands Poroshenko instruct the SBU State Security agency to deprive the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies of authority not to engage in fighting economic crime and to cease their pressure on business entities, as well as dismissing Serhiy Semochko from the post of first deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Deputy Chief.

The team demands the president eliminate the Rotterdam + scheme and launch an external independent audit of the activities of the National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities.

The team demands Poroshenko publish a list of his offshore companies, banks in which these companies have accounts, as well as the financial statements of these companies over the past five years.

According to 99.88% of processed protocols, 30.23% of voters cast ballots for showman Zelensky, and Poroshenko - 15.95%.

Tags: #zelensky #poroshenko #ukraine
