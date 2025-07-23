Poroshenko claims Financial Monitoring Service provides him with Portnov's publication instead of grounds for imposing sanctions

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko claims that the documents on the basis of which, according to the response of Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service Philip Pronin, the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against him was made, repeat the publications of Ukrainian politician and lawyer Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain on May 21, the political force said on its website on Wednesday.

"Finally, we received a letter from the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Mr. Pronin, from whom we were supposed to hear shocking details of the withdrawal of funds abroad by my charitable Foundation, which provided assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine... I have already heard everything that is stated in this letter. I have not forgotten the year 2019. A literal copy-paste of the contents of this letter is Portnov's Telegram channel. There is no number, no date in the Financial Monitoring Service's letter. There are online posts of the Law and Business publication," Poroshenko said during a speech at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In view of this, the politician expressed his belief "that the ideological inspirer, architect, organizer and executor of sanctions against Poroshenko is Mr. Portnov."

As reported, Portnov's murder took place in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón on May 21. He was shot in the back as he was about to get into his car Mercedes parked on the sidewalk. The Spanish National Police have announced a search for three people involved in the murder. The judge investigating Portnov's death has ordered the investigation to remain confidential.