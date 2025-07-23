Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:46 23.07.2025

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

2 min read
Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

The panel of judges of the Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court, which is considering the lawsuit of MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the annulment of the decree on sanctions, decided to request from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy all documents related to the decision-making process on the sanctions.

As reported on the political force's website on Wednesday, the deadline for submitting documents is August 11. The next court hearing is scheduled for August 19, 2025.

"The version reflected in their documents is that the sanctions are preventive. And today we finally heard what this means in plain language, because 'preventive' is difficult. Sanctions should discipline Poroshenko. Do you understand what this means?" lawyer Illia Novikov told journalists.

He also said that the grounds for the sanctions were not the alleged multi-billion financial violations that the head of state claimed, but the so-called "coal case" and the Kharkiv Accords. "It is written there that Poroshenko apparently took an active part in, as they meant it, the information and legal legalization of Kharkiv Accords," Novikov said, adding that Financial Monitoring Service has nothing to do with these subjects.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the NSDC decision of February 12, 2025 On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Tags: #sanctions #court #poroshenko

