18:28 23.07.2025

Poroshenko believes purpose of adopting law on NABU, SAPO is to destroy Ukraine's movement towards EU

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko is convinced that the new law, which limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), was adopted in order to make Ukraine's European integration impossible, the political force said on its website on Wednesday.

"Yesterday we witnessed an attempt to introduce a system of authoritarianism that is destructive for Ukrainian democracy and extremely dangerous for our European integration, which, together with the worsening situation at the front, poses a threat to the existence of the Ukrainian state. This is the deprivation of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO by a vote of the Verkhovna Rada... And the goal is one, to destroy the remnants of democracy, the remnants of freedom. To destroy our movement towards the European Union... To stop the movement towards the European Union and throw us back into the Russian world, into Putin-style authoritarianism," Poroshenko said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The head of European Solidarity called for stopping this precedent.

"What does yesterday's decision threaten and what does the decision made on February 12 add to it? For the first time, the question is raised that Moldova will receive the green light, and Ukraine will stop European integration. Financing for the purchase of weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces may be stopped or suspended. Ukraine Facility may be stopped. Since the anti-corruption reform is collapsing, decentralization is collapsing, state governance based on transparent competitions is collapsing. Corruption; money is being stolen," Poroshenko believes.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law On amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances during martial law in its entirety with 263 votes, with amendments that limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

