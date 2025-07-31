Poroshenko calls for creation of Coalition of National Unity, restoration of democratic reforms

Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/_0-UeAyyx40?si=NMKzxZlOJcdnW3AC

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, during a speech at the Verkhovna Rada, stated the need to create a Coalition of National Unity and correct decisions that, according to him, undermine the trust of society and international partners of Ukraine.

Among the priority steps, he named the restoration of the independence of anti-corruption bodies, the appointment of the head of the Economic Security Bureau and the reboot of the State Bureau of Investigations.

"But voting is not everything. We need to reboot the SBI. Re-appoint the head of the Economic Security Bureau. Resume full broadcasting. Lift the authoritarian travel ban. Stop the persecution of the opposition and return to freedom, to democracy. And to the Coalition of National Unity, because then this nonsense would definitely not exist," Petro Poroshenko summed up.

Poroshenko criticized the decisions of the parliament adopted on July 22, which, in his opinion, negatively affected cooperation with Western allies. He also emphasized violations of the rules during the vote and called for political responsibility for those involved.

The MP reported that the day before he had visited Kharkiv region, where, according to him, the fate of the state is being decided. He also noted that society reacts negatively to internal political conflicts, which, in his opinion, weaken the country's defense.

At the end of his speech, Poroshenko called for an end to the persecution of the opposition, a return to democratic procedures, and the formation of a coalition that would ensure stability and unity.