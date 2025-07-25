AFU units receive new military equipment restoration complexes from Poroshenko Foundation

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/07/25/

People's Deputy, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko handed over equipment for the operational repair of military equipment to the units of the Airborne Assault Forces, the party's website reported on Friday.

"Soldiers can now change tires even on armored wheels, recharge batteries, and perform other types of repairs right on the spot, instead of transporting equipment 500 km away. To do this, we brought them our new developments: a container repair shop based on a trailer, a mobile tire fitting service - one for ordinary wheels, the other for armored ones, as well as a mobile charging station," Poroshenko said.

He also handed over a new excavator that will erect caponiers for artillery and build fortifications on the front line. The newly formed 147th separate artillery brigade was handed over Starlink complexes, charging stations, and computer equipment.

Previously, the Poroshenko Foundation, with volunteers, established the production of mobile tire fitting and car repair shops and has already transferred more than 130 special repair complexes for equipment since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to the troops, which are equipped with tools, machines and devices, have autonomous power supply and can drive close to the front line. In March of this year, Poroshenko presented new tire fitting systems for armored vehicles Hamvee, MaxxPro and Roshel, which have a RunFlat module installed on the base of a mobile container. In July, a mobile battery station was presented, capable of simultaneously charging more than a dozen different batteries, including tank batteries.