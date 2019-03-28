Facts

16:44 28.03.2019

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

2 min read
SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has initiated investigative actions in the framework of criminal proceedings on the possible intervention of Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), in the election of the U.S. President, SBI Roman Truba has said.

"As for the possible influence of the head of the NABU in the presidential elections in the United States. Criminal proceedings on this fact have been recently registered by employees of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine. We are just starting investigative actions in this criminal proceeding," Truba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, he added: "I can't say anything more at this stage."

As reported, on March 15, 2019, Lutsenko said during the Right to Power program that he had received a statement from MP Borysav Rozenblat (unaligned) in which the latter alleged Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk had shared information from the so-called "black ledger" [of the Party of Regions] to support Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

On March 22, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said its detectives did not collect and hand over to any party any proof of U.S. political consultant Paul Manafort's illegal activities.

In turn, Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) head Nazar Kholodnytsky said, "If he (Sytnyk) really saw himself as a geopolitical figure and helped Hillary, then it is necessary to draw conclusions. This is wrong ... I met with him [Sytnyk] in 2016 and talked with him at a conference in Panama. He also told me he wanted to help Hillary. He didn't answer when I asked him where he was and where Hillary was."

The leak of the records kept by the Party of Regions was a reason for Manafort's dismissal as Trump's campaign manager and became one of the key accusations in the investigation of collusion [between Trump campaign officials] with Russia. The case has been under investigation for the last two years.

According to The New York Times newspaper, Manafort's name is mentioned 22 times in the "black ledger," which indicates $12.7 million was paid to him from 2007 to 2012.

Tags: #usa #sytnyk #sbi #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 28.03.2019
SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

15:34 28.03.2019
SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

12:50 28.03.2019
NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

16:35 22.03.2019
NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

13:29 22.03.2019
NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

12:34 22.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

11:29 21.03.2019
Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

Kolomoisky included in Myrotvorets database

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

LATEST

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

Kolomoisky included in Myrotvorets database

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

ICRC sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD