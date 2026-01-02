Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:18 02.01.2026

Zelenskyy to submit proposals for updating the SBI for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to prepare and submit proposals for the renewal of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, he said in a telegram channel.

"I have instructed to prepare and promptly submit proposals for the renewal of the State Bureau of Investigation to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I expect that the presidential bill will be developed in January and immediately submitted to the parliament," Zelenskyy said on Friday.

