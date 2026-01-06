Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:13 06.01.2026

1,600 people suspected of crimes against national security since start of full-scale war - SBI

1 min read

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reports on the investigation of 2,890 criminal proceedings for crimes against the national security of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As reported on the SBI website, in particular, 1,926 proceedings are being investigated for high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), 757 proceedings for collaboration (Article 111-1) and 52 proceedings for aiding an aggressor state (Article 111-2).

As of the beginning of 2026, 1,639 persons have been notified of suspicion, 528 persons have been declared wanted, 1,349 persons are being checked for involvement in high treason and collaboration and 1,377 indictments have been sent to court.

"SBI investigators are collecting evidence, interrogating witnesses, and submitting materials to the court so that each perpetrator is brought to justice," the SBI said.

Tags: #sbi

MORE ABOUT

15:18 02.01.2026
Zelenskyy to submit proposals for updating the SBI for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada

Zelenskyy to submit proposals for updating the SBI for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada

11:55 02.01.2026
SBI busts intl cocaine supply channel to Ukraine, detains organizer in Odesa

SBI busts intl cocaine supply channel to Ukraine, detains organizer in Odesa

10:32 02.01.2026
Military commanders accused of paying combat payments to staff officers to be tried in Zaporizhia – SBI

Military commanders accused of paying combat payments to staff officers to be tried in Zaporizhia – SBI

14:23 30.12.2025
Suspicion reported to commander of military unit in Donetsk region for misappropriation of over 17 tonnes of fuel – SBI

Suspicion reported to commander of military unit in Donetsk region for misappropriation of over 17 tonnes of fuel – SBI

15:18 17.12.2025
Law-enforcement agency to investigate staff over leak of activist's private photos

Law-enforcement agency to investigate staff over leak of activist's private photos

11:50 10.12.2025
MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

13:40 21.11.2025
SBI to publish first results of internal probe following Midas Operation relevations

SBI to publish first results of internal probe following Midas Operation relevations

10:12 17.11.2025
Poroshenko demands guarantees against attacks on anti-corruption bodies, calls for SBI overhaul

Poroshenko demands guarantees against attacks on anti-corruption bodies, calls for SBI overhaul

13:56 28.10.2025
SBI: Ex-Chairman of Ukrenergo detained on suspicion of embezzling state enterprise funds

SBI: Ex-Chairman of Ukrenergo detained on suspicion of embezzling state enterprise funds

11:29 28.10.2025
Former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky detained in Lviv region – source

Former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky detained in Lviv region – source

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints Khmara as acting SBU head – decree

Khmara named acting SBU chief – Advisor to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with SBU SOC 'A' head Khmara, says special forces experience to be scaled up

I am resigning as SBU head, will remain in the security service system

Zelenskyy discusses candidates for new SBU chief with Maliuk, offers him another position in special service

LATEST

Trump's renewed ambition to seize Greenland raises alarm in Europe - media

Ukraine's allies meet to specify security commitments - media

Zelenskyy appoints Budanov to NSDC, removes Ivashchenko

Summit in Paris to be preceded by lunch with Macron, Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner - media

Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of the Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky appoints Oleksandr Poklad as First Deputy Head of SBU - decrees

Military law in 2025 began to fulfill its key function of limiting state by law in wartime - opinion

Russian 'sources'overly concerned about expressing opinions about 'zones of influence' - MFA

Ukrainians formalize 80,000 tickets in first month of UZ 3,000 km program – Dpty PM

Merz: Ukraine on brink of humanitarian and energy crisis

AD
AD