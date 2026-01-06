1,600 people suspected of crimes against national security since start of full-scale war - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reports on the investigation of 2,890 criminal proceedings for crimes against the national security of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As reported on the SBI website, in particular, 1,926 proceedings are being investigated for high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), 757 proceedings for collaboration (Article 111-1) and 52 proceedings for aiding an aggressor state (Article 111-2).

As of the beginning of 2026, 1,639 persons have been notified of suspicion, 528 persons have been declared wanted, 1,349 persons are being checked for involvement in high treason and collaboration and 1,377 indictments have been sent to court.

"SBI investigators are collecting evidence, interrogating witnesses, and submitting materials to the court so that each perpetrator is brought to justice," the SBI said.