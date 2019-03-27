Facts

12:45 27.03.2019

Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

Yuriy Lutsenko, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, has said that on Wednesday criminal case will be opened on illegal border crossing in connection with the trip of MP, presidential candidate Yuriy Boiko and leader of the Ukrainian Choice – The Right of the People movement, representative of the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk to Russia.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear Mr. Interior Minister, with your permission, I will inform you that today criminal case will be opened on illegal border crossing. But the question is not only for aerial services, but also for the Border Guard Service, which let these persons pass the border contrary to the established procedure. However, the case will be opened and the corresponding reaction will not take long," the prosecutor general said, speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, responding to the relevant comments of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

