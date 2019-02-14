Facts

16:52 14.02.2019

Britain to continue supporting Ukraine, encourage all allies to do this - Secretary of Defense Williamson

Britain will offer assistance to Ukraine, maintain a dialogue with it, and also encourage all its allies to help Ukraine with specific actions, Secretary of State for Defense of Great Britain Gavin Williamson has said.

Williamson said this on Thursday, February 14, during a working meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

According to the Ukrainian minister, during the dialogue, the parties exchanged views on joint security. "In addition, we discussed the main issues relating to the defense reform of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which is happening with the support of NATO ... Ukraine needs to move forward, and we are taking important steps to become a full member of the Alliance," Poltorak said.

