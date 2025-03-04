Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We discussed the current developments and exchanged visions on the next steps. We are coordinating our positions and doing everything to achieve guaranteed peace as soon as possible and bring an end to this war," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Tuesday.

The president stressed the need for a just peace with clear security guarantees, which is achievable together with the leadership of the United States and Europe.

"Thank you for your advice and support during this difficult time. We will always remember everything that the British people have done for Ukrainians and our shared security," Zelenskyy said.

In turn, Sky News, citing Starmer's spokesman, reports that he briefed the Ukrainian president about his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that "it was vital that all parties worked towards a lasting and secure peace for Ukraine as soon as possible."

The British Prime Minister also welcomed Zelenskyy's "steadfast commitment to securing peace."

"Underscoring that any peace for Ukraine needed to be lasting and secure, the Prime Minister said no one wants peace more than Ukraine," the spokesman said.