Facts

19:59 04.03.2025

Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We discussed the current developments and exchanged visions on the next steps. We are coordinating our positions and doing everything to achieve guaranteed peace as soon as possible and bring an end to this war," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Tuesday.

The president stressed the need for a just peace with clear security guarantees, which is achievable together with the leadership of the United States and Europe.

"Thank you for your advice and support during this difficult time. We will always remember everything that the British people have done for Ukrainians and our shared security," Zelenskyy said.

In turn, Sky News, citing Starmer's spokesman, reports that he briefed the Ukrainian president about his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that "it was vital that all parties worked towards a lasting and secure peace for Ukraine as soon as possible."

The British Prime Minister also welcomed Zelenskyy's "steadfast commitment to securing peace."

"Underscoring that any peace for Ukraine needed to be lasting and secure, the Prime Minister said no one wants peace more than Ukraine," the spokesman said.

Tags: #uk #starmer #britain #zelenzkyy

MORE ABOUT

13:59 03.03.2025
UK to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in case of peace, to send contingent there – Starmer

UK to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in case of peace, to send contingent there – Starmer

14:11 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

11:22 01.03.2025
Britain and Turkey discuss war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London

Britain and Turkey discuss war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London

12:28 28.02.2025
Starmer to host EU leaders and Zelenskyy in London on March 2 to discuss Ukraine guarantees

Starmer to host EU leaders and Zelenskyy in London on March 2 to discuss Ukraine guarantees

10:46 28.02.2025
Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

09:51 28.02.2025
Starmer: UK ready to put boots on ground, planes in the air to support peace deal

Starmer: UK ready to put boots on ground, planes in the air to support peace deal

14:23 27.02.2025
Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

21:01 25.02.2025
Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

15:34 22.02.2025
Zelenskyy speaks with Starmer about 'joint steps, and engagements for the coming week'

Zelenskyy speaks with Starmer about 'joint steps, and engagements for the coming week'

10:57 20.02.2025
Starmer supports Zelenskyy's decision not to hold presidential elections during war in Ukraine

Starmer supports Zelenskyy's decision not to hold presidential elections during war in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

Ukrainians must sit down at negotiating table, start talks with President Trump – Vice President Vance

Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

LATEST

Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

AFU destroy enemy military facility in Kursk region

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

Ukrainians must sit down at negotiating table, start talks with President Trump – Vice President Vance

Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

FM of Liechtenstein visits Lviv

Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

Kallas: It is time to be ready to defend Europe

AD