Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian delegation to PACE met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders to discuss the ongoing aggressive policy of the Russian Federation toward Ukraine and in the world, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The inadequacy of the Russian Federation is also destroying the CoE institute. [The parties] exchanged views on the security and humanitarian situation in Donbas and Crimea and issues involving release of hostages. Special attention was paid to the open aggression of the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait area. We expect our partners to introduce the Azov package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Political risks of Nord Stream II were discussed, too," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page in the early hours of Saturday.