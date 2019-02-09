Facts

12:18 09.02.2019

Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

1 min read
Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian delegation to PACE met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders to discuss the ongoing aggressive policy of the Russian Federation toward Ukraine and in the world, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The inadequacy of the Russian Federation is also destroying the CoE institute. [The parties] exchanged views on the security and humanitarian situation in Donbas and Crimea and issues involving release of hostages. Special attention was paid to the open aggression of the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait area. We expect our partners to introduce the Azov package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Political risks of Nord Stream II were discussed, too," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page in the early hours of Saturday.

Tags: #gerashchenko #russia #ukraine #belgium
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:53 09.02.2019
Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

13:02 09.02.2019
Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

12:38 09.02.2019
OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

12:02 09.02.2019
Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

14:10 08.02.2019
Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

13:49 08.02.2019
Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

09:19 08.02.2019
Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

14:19 07.02.2019
Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

12:22 07.02.2019
Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

11:04 07.02.2019
Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

AD

HOT NEWS

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

LATEST

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Poroshenko: I can firmly guarantee inalterability of decentralization policy

Ukrainians to be allowed travel to Georgia using ID cards starting from March 1

Ukrainian FM to facilitate work of OSCE/ODIHR EOM during presidential elections

A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD