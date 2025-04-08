Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Representatives of the Belgian defense industry, who are in Kyiv together with a government delegation, will hold talks with Ukrainian partners on long-term business projects, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I am glad to meet in Kyiv with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever. The first foreign visit in office to Ukraine is a symbol of support and solidarity with our state," Shmyhal said in Telegram on Tuesday.

Shmyрal, expressing gratitude to Belgium for the assistance provided to Ukraine, stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine's defense industry. "Support for the defense industry remains important for us. Today, Mr. Bart de Wever announced that his Government will provide an aid package worth EUR 1 billion in 2025, and will also consider the issue of annually allocating one billion euros for defense needs," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, "the leaders of the Belgian defense industry, who arrived today with the government delegation, will hold negotiations with Ukrainian partners on long-term business projects."

"We thank the Government and people of Belgium for their important assistance to Ukraine and continued support in all areas," Shmyhal said.

As reported, Bart de Wever announced a EUR 1 billion aid package for Ukraine in Kyiv. In addition, the Belgian Prime Minister said the country's Defense Minister Theo Francken "has a list of things that we are going to do in a very short time in the very near future."