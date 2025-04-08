Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:51 08.04.2025

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

2 min read

Representatives of the Belgian defense industry, who are in Kyiv together with a government delegation, will hold talks with Ukrainian partners on long-term business projects, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I am glad to meet in Kyiv with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever. The first foreign visit in office to Ukraine is a symbol of support and solidarity with our state," Shmyhal said in Telegram on Tuesday.

photo-2025-04-08-18-32-42

Shmyрal, expressing gratitude to Belgium for the assistance provided to Ukraine, stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine's defense industry. "Support for the defense industry remains important for us. Today, Mr. Bart de Wever announced that his Government will provide an aid package worth EUR 1 billion in 2025, and will also consider the issue of annually allocating one billion euros for defense needs," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, "the leaders of the Belgian defense industry, who arrived today with the government delegation, will hold negotiations with Ukrainian partners on long-term business projects."

"We thank the Government and people of Belgium for their important assistance to Ukraine and continued support in all areas," Shmyhal said.

As reported, Bart de Wever announced a EUR 1 billion aid package for Ukraine in Kyiv. In addition, the Belgian Prime Minister said the country's Defense Minister Theo Francken "has a list of things that we are going to do in a very short time in the very near future."

Tags: #belgium #projects #defense

MORE ABOUT

20:24 08.04.2025
Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

16:46 08.04.2025
Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

15:51 08.04.2025
Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

13:02 19.03.2025
Ukraine has an indisputable right to defend itself, this right cannot be limited in any way - President of Finland

Ukraine has an indisputable right to defend itself, this right cannot be limited in any way - President of Finland

20:48 18.03.2025
Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

10:42 14.03.2025
Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

15:54 13.03.2025
Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

21:06 12.03.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

20:53 12.03.2025
Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

HOT NEWS

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

LATEST

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

Coalition of Willing may appear in Ukraine after complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

AD
AD